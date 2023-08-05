Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $78.29 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

