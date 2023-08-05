ASB Consultores LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ASB Consultores LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

