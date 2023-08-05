Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $225.24 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $251.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.21 and a 200-day moving average of $199.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.38.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 404.13% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

