Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 1,240 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

