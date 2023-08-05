Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,613,444 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,527,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,424 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,662,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,206 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,176,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,229 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 21,814,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,825,000 after purchasing an additional 390,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,707,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,525,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 7.9 %

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

