Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,868 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,983,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,973,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,975,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.44.

BECN opened at $83.30 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

