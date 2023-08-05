Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

Black Hills Price Performance

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $56.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

