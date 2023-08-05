BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.7 %

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

