Centric Wealth Management Has $2.23 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centric Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.