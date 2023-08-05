Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,898 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $10,998,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $6,777,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERT. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERT opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 204.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

