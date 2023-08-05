Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $179.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average of $151.94. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.