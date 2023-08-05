Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $17.53 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

