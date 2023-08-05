Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

