Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $43,435,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after buying an additional 328,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2,991.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 315,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

