Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Clarivate by 379.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 184,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 145,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Clarivate Stock Performance

CLVT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 151.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.