Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

