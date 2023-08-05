CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CEIX opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

