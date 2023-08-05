Corrado Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

