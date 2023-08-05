Crestone Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 757,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,106 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 258,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 178,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 332.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

