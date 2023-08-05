CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,452,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,413,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

