DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255,075 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 31.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in DoorDash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $613,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $8,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 965,722 shares of company stock valued at $70,780,330. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

DoorDash stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

