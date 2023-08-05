DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $73.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $92.61.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $8,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 965,722 shares of company stock valued at $70,780,330. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,967,000 after acquiring an additional 509,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,137,000 after purchasing an additional 964,814 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

