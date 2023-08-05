Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

