Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Shares of ESTE opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.