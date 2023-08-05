Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 614,888 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 346,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 208.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,911 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,302,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 267,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 266,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DEA opened at $14.45 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

