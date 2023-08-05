EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 283.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $153,486.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,907,936.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $153,486.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,907,936.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,423,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.01 and a 200-day moving average of $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.85 and a 1-year high of $218.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

