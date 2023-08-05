Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 304.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 8.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 332.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

