Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,340,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 88,551 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $27.52 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 857,055 shares in the company, valued at $23,569,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $129,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 857,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,569,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,170 shares of company stock worth $826,003. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

