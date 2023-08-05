Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Stake Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after purchasing an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,508,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 24.27%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

