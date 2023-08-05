Entrada Therapeutics’ (TRDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRDA opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. Entrada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,273 shares in the company, valued at $706,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $945,815. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

