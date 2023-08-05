Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $57.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

