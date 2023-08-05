Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 113.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $31.61.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

