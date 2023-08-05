First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Position Reduced by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,622 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,362,720,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000.

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

