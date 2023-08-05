Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

FELE opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $2,726,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $2,726,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $689,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,171,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.