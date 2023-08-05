Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 500.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.