Ganesh Kumar Sells 8,804 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $289,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ganesh Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $263,655.00.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:OFG opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.05. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,330,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

