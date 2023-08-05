Ganesh Kumar Sells 8,804 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $289,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ganesh Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 25th, Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $263,655.00.
OFG Bancorp Price Performance
NYSE:OFG opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.05. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,330,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.