GenTrust LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

Amazon.com Trading Up 8.3 %

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 332.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

