Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45,369 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMED opened at $56.71 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.