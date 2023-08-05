Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.