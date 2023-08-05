Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 782 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

