Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.