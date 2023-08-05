Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stake Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.87%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

