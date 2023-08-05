Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $100.13 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

