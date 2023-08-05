HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey Sells 766 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $483.69 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HubSpot by 630.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.26.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.