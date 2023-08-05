Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

In related news, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $302,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,502,669.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $104.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

