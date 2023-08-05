IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IAC were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in IAC by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $65.53 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

