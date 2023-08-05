Ieq Capital LLC Has $105.25 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,026 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $105,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

