Ieq Capital LLC Has $105.25 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,026 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $105,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.