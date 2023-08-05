Inlet Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

