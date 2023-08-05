InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,409 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 81,920 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in InMode were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $18,441,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $16,839,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,091,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.10. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.