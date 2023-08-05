Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,859,695.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $326,750.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $62.67 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

